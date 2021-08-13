Outgoing Health Ministry PS appeals to NARD to return to negotiating table

Mr A.M. Abdullahi, the outgoing Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, has appealed to the leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to return to the negotiating table to address outstanding issues.

Abdulahi made the call during the handing over ceremony to the new Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Mamman Mahmuda, on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Abdullahi was one of the three permanent secretaries whose redeployment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 29.

“I will like to use this medium to call on the striking members of NARD to consider the ethics of their noble profession in rendering essential services to the generality of the Nigerians.

“Our vulnerable population requires a reconsideration of your position in order to mitigate the already heightened tension in the fragile health sector.

“Government will on the other hand do all within the available possibilities to address their aspirations,” he appealed.

He added that the Ministry remains focused and committed to create a institutional mechanisms that would foster inclusive and equitable growth and improved health outcomes that would translate into better life expectancy for the Nigeria population.

“While there is room for improvement, the health sector is expected to fare better with additional time and resources.

“There is no doubt that our country has achieved a lot in the response to the devastating effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The support of the Presidential Task Force now Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has served as a catalyst to the Ministry’s efforts in case management and point of entry pillars, as well as other frantic efforts of relevant agencies of the Ministry such as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, National Agency for Food and Drugs, Administration and Control,,” he stressed.

Abdullahi, charged the incoming Permanent Secretary, to note that the ministry had within the period under review recorded significant milestones.

He said the ministry has improved the health indices of Nigerians and the performance of the health system in the process, all as a result of the purposeful leadership of Mr President with support from a number of critical stakeholders, state and non-state actors alike.

“It is therefore envisaged that you will be cognizant of the recommendations/way forward contained in this Handover Note towards repositioning the health sector in line with the Next Level Agenda of Mr President.

“ I have no doubt that you will bring your wealth of experience from other diverse areas to bear in order to consolidate on the gains so far recorded,” he added.

In his remark, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, commended the retired permanent secretary, describing him as a “Rigorous Public Servant“.

Ehanire explained that the critical nature of work in his office to drive the ministry`s policies in terms of coordination, Abdullahi met the criteria that enabled him as the minister to execute his services at ease.

He, therefore, prayed for Abdullahi , saying that his best days were still ahead of him even as he retires from the service.

“I must say that Abdullahi , in the course of the couple of years he has spent in the ministry, discharged his duties credibly and with the best of ability and discretion.

“He exhibited maturity and skills, his interpersonal relationship meant a lot to others who were around him, “ he said.

NAN reports that Mahmuda was appointed Permanent Secretary in 2020, until his posting to the health ministry, he was permanent secretary office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. (NAN)

