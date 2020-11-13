Out-of-School-Children Project: Provost mulls future collaboration with Kano University

(Photo: Prof Fagge,mni, Provost, FCE (Technical), Bichi, and Prof Muktar Atiku Kurawa, VC Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano)

The Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical), Bichi, Professor Bashir Muhammad Fagge, mni, has reiterated his institution’s readiness to collaborate with Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano on a number of issues pertaining to teacher education.

According to a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline Friday, the two institutions agreed to work towards the establishment of an International Centre for the studies of Out-of-school children phenomenon.

This agreement was reached during a courtesy visit to the College by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Mukhtar Atiku Kurawa on the 12th of November, 2020.

In his speech on the occasion, Professor Fagge, congratulated Professor Kurawa on his recent appointment as the Vice Chancellor of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano. He noted that indeed Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has in his wisdom made a perfect choice of VC for the University as Professor Kurawa is an erudite scholar, an astute administrator and an academic with unquestionable credentials.

Fagge further commended the VC’s passion towards education which is evident in his interest in addressing the out-of-school children phenomenon in the country. The Provost also expressed his conviction that YMSU being a state owned University is strategically positioned to participate in developing solutions towards tackling teacher education challenges in the country.

While enunciating the benefit of collaborating with the college on the project, the Provost described the visit as historic as it will create an opportunity for the College to link up with the University to support research and other academic endeavours, adding that, University is a veritable tool for development in the country. He further urged the VC to not only collaborate with the College on the projects outlined but also in coming up with ways and means of sustaining them.

In his response, the Vice Chancellor expressed profound appreciation to the College for the hospitable reception. He further expressed his zeal on partnership with the College on the issues raised. Also, Kurawa used the opportunity to hint the Provost about other individuals and organizations interested in the Out-of-school children project.

The Registrar of the College Alhaji Abdulkarim Bello Norde, Deputy Provost Malam Abdulmu’mini Sule, Bursar Ustaz Sani Shariff, Director Degree Programs Dr Bashir Sabo and the College librarian Malam Abbas Abdurrahman have all welcomed and congratulated the VC and also prayed to God almighty to guide and protect him as he discharge his official responsibilities.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the out-of -school- children project was one of the key proposals Fagge made during a recent visit to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu in Abuja.The Provost and his delegation were received by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry.