Out-of-school children, others: Group launches Write the Future Initiative

The Sustainable Community and Advancement Partners (SCAP) on Monday launched the Write the Future (WTF) initiative in Gosa village, Abuja. The initiative is designed to promote equal opportunities in education for the Nigerian child, especially for those from middle-income and low-income families.

SCAP is a youth-led not-for-profit organization, with the mission to accelerate sustainable livelihood in underserved communities and build productive relationships between citizens and government and engender public participation in local governance.

While giving remarks during the launch of the education initiative at the Junior Secondary School, Gosa, Abuja, the Founder/CEO of SCAP, Mr. Ojooluwa Ibiloye, stated that SCAP is paying attention to challenges in local communities and transforming them into boundless opportunities for people facing exclusion.

In his statement, he also noted that “factors like economic challenges faced by parents/guardians and poor menstrual hygiene, forces girls to stay at home during their periods, making them to miss classes or sometimes drop out completely.” To address these challenges, SCAP, through its “Write-the-Future-Initiative” is providing scholastic materials – books, backpacks, Mathematical sets and sanitary pads for pupils – to improve child literacy. “If we refuse to pay attention to them now, we will be forced to pay attention to them in the future,” Ibiloye said.

While guiding students of Junior Secondary School, Gosa, on career choices, Ms. Chinwe Ojogwu, the Director of Programs, SCAP, advised the children to discover their strengths and never give up on their dreams. The statement also added that SCAP will help more children in hard-to-reach areas to access qualitative education and school supplies. “We will also ensure that girls who are menstruating are provided with adequate sanitary products that will help them maintain hygiene while staying in school,” Ojogwu said.

On his part, Yusuf Adewale, Planning and Mobilization Lead of SCAP, enjoined education stakeholders and community members to join hands together to increase school enrolment and ensure that those in school are learning without let or hindrance.