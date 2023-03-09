Our victory in court, sign of victory at poll- Bwacha

By Martins Abochol

Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha the Taraba governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the Federal High Court Judgement which affirmed him as the party’s authentic candidate is a sign of victory at the poll.

Mr Aaron Artimas, the spokesperson for Bwacha Governorship Campaign Council, said this when he spoke with newsmen on Thursday in Jalingo.

“The court and INEC have cleared the lies of PDP against the APC and it is now clear for Taraba people to vote for Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha as governor of Taraba. Bwacha’s name is on the INEC Portal and he remains the authentic governorship candidate of APC.

“I want to call on all Taraba people to be informed that Bwacha is the APC governorship candidate, his name is on the INEC Portal, the court and INEC have cleared the fake news being spread by the PDP against Bwacha and APC.

“Do not be deceived by the PDP that Bwacha’s name is not on the INEC Portal. Bwacha is on the portal, court and the INEC have cleared him and he is on the portal.

“Bwacha is the only person to make Taraba people smile again like the way Jolly Nyame and late Danbaba Suntai did. He will bring good governance and make Taraba a reference point of development for all Nigerians,’’ he said.

Artimas added: “Bwacha’s first project would be the payment of all outstanding pensions and gratuity and the unity of all Taraba people.

‘’He will return all displaced persons to their ancestral homes and there would be no more ethnic clashes as being wetness in the state.

“These key issues are so dearly to Bwacha’s mind and he would tackle them first before embarking on proper development of Taraba state.”

The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo had on Wednesday affirmed Bwacha as the valid candidate of the APC in March 18 governorship election.(NAN)