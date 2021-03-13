Our target is grassroots football development, Ondo FA chairman says

Dele Ajayi, newly- Chairman of Ondo State Football Association, on Saturday said one of his major projects was going to be development of football from grassroots.


Ajayi told News of Nigeria (NAN) in that to do this he was ready to tap from wealth of experience of his co-contestants in election.


”This is to that football developed to next level in state.”


He assured that Ondo State FA would organise competitions at various stages such as the under-13 and under-15.


Ajayi also expressed optimism that peace had returned to the state football family after none of the participants in Wednesday’s election had officially contested the outcome.


“It’s great (that no one contested the outcome). We are one big football family, and we are going to tap from all  resources.
“This is our state, as no other one than Ondo state. We are moving to the grassroots, we are going to get sponsors and develop talents.


“We are also going to our major club, they are going to get promotion. So, we should all be expecting good results from now on,” he said.


Ajayi, however, identified non-release of government allocation for over 12 years as a major problem confronting the state FA, saying “we use personal funds for the little we are able to do.


“But by the grace of God, now that everything is settled and peace has returned to Ondo state FA, we will work together.


“Before now, if we plan to move to Ondo State House of Assembly, people will go ahead of us and stop the process.


”But with the return of peace now, all of us will go there and demand state allocation for the FA,” he said.


The new state FA chairman thanked the delegates at the election for the faith reposed in him, urging all football clubs in the state to work with the state FA.(NAN)

