Dele Ajayi, the newly-elected Chairman of Ondo State Football Association, on Saturday said one of his major projects was going to be the development of football from the grassroots.



Ajayi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure that to do this he was ready to tap from the wealth of experience of his co-contestants in the election.



”This is to ensure that football developed to the next level in the state.”



He assured that Ondo State FA would organise competitions at various stages such as the under-13 and under-15.



Ajayi also expressed optimism that peace had returned to the state football family after none of the participants in Wednesday’s election had officially contested the outcome.



“It’s great (that no one contested the outcome). We are one big football family, and we are going to tap from all resources.

“This is our state, as we have no other one than Ondo state. We are moving to the grassroots, we are going to get sponsors and develop talents.



“We are also going to help our major club, they are going to get promotion. So, we should all be expecting good results from now on,” he said.



Ajayi, however, identified non-release of government allocation for over 12 years as a major problem confronting the state FA, saying “we use personal funds for the little we are able to do.



“But by the grace of God, now that everything is settled and peace has returned to Ondo state FA, we will work together.



“Before now, if we plan to move to Ondo State House of Assembly, some people will go ahead of us and stop the process.



”But with the return of peace now, all of us will go there and demand state allocation for the FA,” he said.



The new state FA chairman thanked the delegates at the election for the faith reposed in him, urging all football clubs in the state to work with the state FA.(NAN)

