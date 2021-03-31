Lagos State Deputy Gov. Obafemi Hamzat on Wednesday reiterated the determination of the state government to ensure that public primary education system would excel.

Hamzat gave the assurance when Chairmen of Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) in South West states paid him a courtesy visit in Ikeja.

According to the deputy governor, the best period to lay a solid foundation for quality education in a child is the first 10 years.

He noted that many of Nigerian leaders were products of public primary education system.

Hamzat praised the efforts of SUBEBs in South West states in forging a unified front, noting that education was critical to societal development.

He urged more interactions among the chairmen and more synergy among the educational systems of states in the South West.

The deputy governor implored the chairmen to do their best to wipe out cultism from schools in their respective states.

He also urged that more efforts should be made to protect public schools against insecurity.

”Walls are already being built where none exists while others are to be fortified,” the deputy governor said.

Hamzat said that introduction of geo-referenced tabloids for teachers in primary schools will aid planning.

“I urge all the board chairmen to continue to foster integration and common front in dealing with the challenges of primary education in South West,” he said.

Earlier, the Dean of the Group and Chairman of Oyo SUBEB, Dr Nureni Adeniran, said the purpose of the group was to forge a common front in dealing with issues of primary education in South West.

Adeniran said that the body was also aimed at ensuring that South West would remain a pace setter in education development.

He lauded efforts of Lagos State Government in enhancing basic education, especially the Eko Excel Programme.

The dean urged the state government to sustain its prompt payment of counterpart fund for Universal Basic Education.

He also appealed to the state government to take more measures in ensuring safety in schools by providing perimeter fencing and integrated security systems involving state and non-state actors. (NAN)

