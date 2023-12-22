Our projections for 2024 — PalmPay

PalmPay, a Fintech Company in Nigeria, says it plans to grow its multi-country and cross-border presence in 2024.

The Managing Director, Mr Chika Nwosu, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos, on the company’s projections for the new year.

He said the company would also utilise artificial intelligence for big data and risk control measures.

Nwosu said that the company, determined to build on its financial inclusion efforts, would also inaugurate additional payment channels.

“We launched in Tanzania in 2023; in 2024, we will continue to grow our multi-country and cross-border presence.

“Our continuous drive for financial inclusion and literacy means that we will be launching new products and features on the app that would support our customers in carrying out their payment needs.

“PalmPay has its footprint in Ghana where we operate with an enhanced Payment service providers (EPSP) license and offer merchant acquiring solutions (All-in-one payment solutions for business).

“Also, we run business solutions in Ghana and the personal app which provides some bill payment solutions. Our services are being upgraded.

“In addition to Ghana, we have also established a footprint in the east of Africa, Tanzania, under the payment system provider license, “ he said.

The MD said the company would keep exploring Artificial Intelligence (AI) for in-payment, out-of-payment, and utilise it for big data and risk control measures.

According to him, PalmPay is committed to ensuring compliance and fostering a secure financial ecosystem, as the safety and security of its users are a priority.

“To show our preparedness to protect our users from incidents of fake accounts, fraud, and cyber attacks, we recently upgraded existing users’ Know Your Customer (KYC) upgrade page.

“This is, so that tier one users who have not upgraded their KYC can do so seamlessly.

“Moving forward, we will continue to build a super app that supports the seamless sending and receiving of money, effortless payment of bills, and the ease of shopping anywhere.

“As a driver of financial inclusion, PalmPay will continue to focus on giving our users the freedom to take full control of their finances, “ Nwosu said. (NAN)

By Esenvosa Izah

