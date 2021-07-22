Our plan to lift Ojude Oba Cultural Festival – Ijebu Chamber of Commerce

Ijebu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (IJEBUCCIMA) has unveiled plans to further lift the annual Ojude Oba Cultural Festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun to more economically-enviable heights.

President of IJEBUCCIMA, Mr Rafiu Oshiyemi, who made this known in Ijebu-Ode on Thursday, said a symbiotic relationship between commerce and culture would boost national development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oshiyemi stated this at the maiden edition of IJEBUCCIMA Ojude Oba Trade Fiesta, held in the ancient town.

NAN also reports that the trade fair has, as its theme: “Harmonising Commerce and Culture for Economic Development of Ijebuland.”

The IJEBUCCIMA president said it was important to take the Ojude Oba cultural festival to a level that it would impact the economic lives of the people, adding that understanding the culture of an area would allow businesses to thrive.

He stated that the chamber wanted to use the Ojude Oba celebration as a means of creating awareness on the economic opportunities available in Ijebuland.

Oshiyemi added that the fiesta was also aimed at discovering businesses and entrepreneurship capacities within the economic environment of Ijebuland, while not neglecting the cultural aspect of the festival.

“Though the festival was suspended for this year, people are still around to celebrate with their families and friends.

“We are hopeful that in the nearest future, we will be able to initiate the development of a one-stop-shop event place to be tagged “Ojude Oba Village” where we will have a parade group and shopping mall.

“We will also have a guest house, event house and trade incubation centre, among others, that will attract tourists and enable them undertake several activities during their visit to the festival,” he said.

Also sharing the vision of IJEBUCCIMA, the Vice- President, Mrs Afolake Jimoh, said that the chamber would continue to promote and protect the interest of the business community in Ijebuland.

In his goodwill message, Mr Toyin Taiwo, a former President of Ogun Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA), advised business owners to ensure they registered only with recognised organisation, as appropriate. (NAN)

