Our performances inspired by el-Rufai, Kaduna Speaker

Nasir-El-Rufai Kaduna state gov

The Speaker, House of Assembly, Alhaji  Yusuf Zailani, says whatever he and the House had achieved together are attributable to motivations from Governor .

Zailani disclosed this when he received a Masters degree in International Affairs and Strategic Studies (MIASS) under the 2019/2020 LEADERSHIP AWARD  on Saturday, June 5, , in .

A statement, signed by Special Adviser on and publicity to the Speaker, Ibrahim  Danfulani, said that Zailani was represented at the event by his Special Adviser, Special Duties, Hadiza Ibrahim Arab.Zailani said: “I was a bit surprised by this honour for the leadership roles I have played over the years in the fight for Justice and Equity for the good people of .

“We are inspired by our amiable leader and Governor, Malam , who keeps inspiring not just political leaders in the state, but also across the entire nation.

”Zailani said he was amazed when he received a letter on his nomination for the award.“I appreciate the Class of 2019/2020 of Masters In International Affairs and Strategic Studies of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for choosing and honouring me with this prestigious award,” he said.

He assured that the award will spur him as an individual and the State Assembly to keep doing their jobs as legislators with the view to and uplift Nigeria.

The NDA is a tri-service training academy, which cadets join after Class XII.

At NDA, they undergo a three-year training at the end of which they are awarded a Bachelor of Arts  or Bachelor of Science degree.

It is also a military university which awards a bachelor’s degree and a presidential commissioning into the rank of second lieutenant for Army cadets or equivalents in the Air Force and . ()

