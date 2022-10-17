Our party is undeterred by plots to disrupt Kaduna campaign – PDP

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is undeterred and standing shoulder to shoulder with the good people of Kaduna State who are set for for the Presidential Campaign Rally.

The party scheduled campaign programmes in Kaduna State to begin on Monday.

This is contained in a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja.



He claimed the anti-democratic forces have been mobilised to cause tension and disrupt the party’s programmes in Kaduna Stat.

”Those behind the plot to disrupt our programme are uncomfortable and unhappy with the success of the ongoing reconciliation efforts, stability and popularity of the party.

”The PDP will never be distracted from its mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect Nigeria.

“Our Party’s position is predicated on information at our disposal of how these anti-party elements who are not happy with the campaign successes achieved by the National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu and other Party leaders, have concluded plots to create an impression of crisis within the PDP by recruiting thugs to protest and disrupt scheduled programmes.

”The PDP has information of how these individuals, who were frustrated by the huge success of the PDP Presidential Campaign inauguration in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom last Monday, are bent on creating a situation to discredit the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally scheduled for tomorrow in Kaduna State,” the praty said.

He saluted the people of Kaduna State for the overwhelming reception that they accorded Abubakar, his running mate, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and other party leaders who had been in the state in the past two days ahead of the presidential campaign rally.

“Our party implores all members, our teeming supporters and the public to be at alert.

“We also urge security agencies to immediately set in motion machinery to forestall any attempt to disrupt the programmes,” the party said. (NAN)

