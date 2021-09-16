Our objective is to promote women’s football – Aisha Buhari

 The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, says the objective of the ongoing Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’ football tournament was to promote football women and girl- for greater ahead.

Mrs Buhari said this at a reception organised by businessman Aliko Dangote, in honour of the visiting FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, in Lagos.A statement made available to newsmen in Lagos by her Director, Information, Mr Suleiman Haruna, said the first lady was represented by the Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.Mrs Buhari thanked the FIFA President for creating more chances for women’ in football.”


Our objective for this tournament, Mr Infantino, is to use the event to promote women football and highlight its critical linkage to women development and the challenges facing women and girl-child, not only but on the continent,” she said. She said the aim was to draw the attention of policy-makers on the urgency and the need to address the facing growth and development of the girl- on the continent.”

Mr Infantino, we thank you for increasing the number of teams at the FIFA Women’ World Cup to 32 – the same as the men’ tournament – which shows your good heart and recognition of the fact girl- can also do what the boy- can do.”You have proven to be a gender-sensitive person and an individual with a great sense of balance through the appointment of a great African, Mrs Fatma Samoura, as the Secretary-General of FIFA.”

The first woman to occupy the coveted seat since FIFA was founded in the year 1904,” she noted.Mrs Buhari therefore on stakeholders to support women’ football and girl- education.”Being a strong advocate for girl-child education, I insist girl-child must have good opportunity to play the game of football not only for passion but to get for economic emancipation,” she said. (NAN)

