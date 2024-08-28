Our new DG, ‘thoroughbred and versatile Intelligence Officer’ – DSS

The Department of State Services, DSS, has described its newly appointed Director General, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, as “a thoroughbred and versatile

By Danlami Nmodu

The Department of State Services, DSS, has described its newly appointed Director General, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, as “a thoroughbred and versatile Intelligence Officer”.

This assertion was made in a statement the DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, posted on the agency’s X (former Twitter) handle.The agency reechoed President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of its new DG.

Afunanya said, “The The President, Commander-in-Chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has appointed Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, MON as the Director General, Department of State Services.

“Mr Ajayi is a thoroughbred and versatile Intelligence Officer. Recruited into the Service in 1990 as a cadet officer, the new DG has received several trainings in diverse areas of management, security leadership, critical thinking, human resources among others from within and outside the country. He has also held many Command positions including State Director of Security (SDS) at Rivers, Bayelsa, Bauchi, Enugu and Kogi States.

“Mr Ajayi is diligent, resilient, urbane, proactive and analytic. He comes to his new position with experience, capacity and immense goodwill.

“While wishing the outgone DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi CFR fwc success in his future endeavours, Management and Staff of the Service welcome the new DG and assure him of their cooperation, support and loyalty,” Afunanya said.