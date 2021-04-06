The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) on Tuesday said that meters issued out under the ongoing zero phase are free and should not be paid for by customers.

Mr Ibrahim Shawai, the Head of Corporate Communications of KEDCO, stated this in a statement he issued to newsmen in Kano.

Shawai said that KEDCO’s franchise includes Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.

According to him, the metering drive initiative being pursued by KEDCO and the Federal Government is a conscious strategy to end estimated billing, hence, they are free.

“We are, herewith, informing all our customers that metering in any household under our franchise remains free; as such no one should pay anybody for installations.

“Report any KEDCO staff insisting on payment for meter installation to the nearest office or any security agencies for necessary action,’’ he said.

Shawai advised those who had been rejecting meters in any way to desist from such.

He said that metering was to help consumers monitor their energy consumption.(NAN)

