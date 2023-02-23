Our message of renewed hope, better future resonated well with Nigerians- APC PCC

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress’s message of renewed hope and better future has resonated well with Nigerians who are prepared to entrust the future of Nigeria in capable and steady hands of Sen. Bola Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima with their votes on Saturday.

Mr Dele Alake, Special Adviser on Media and Strategic Communication to the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Mr Dele Alake, made this known while addressing a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja to round up the party’s presidential campaign.

“We worked very hard to stay on issues. But the opposition elements, constantly assailed Sen. Bola Tinubu with ridiculous, unsubstantiated and often fabricated allegations.

“All in futile bid to derail our campaign, inspite of all the evil machinations of the opposition, we remained focused on our message of prosperity that will ride on the achievements of the current APC government.

“With strong determination by Tinubu and Shettima to improve on areas that require greater and better governance outcomes,” Alake said.

He said the party’s grand rally in Lagos was a fitting conclusion to an exhilarating and unique presidential campaign that started on Jan. 10, 2022.

This, he said, was when Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, announced his candidacy to the State House Press Corps after discussing his interest in the race with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“From that moment, 14 months ago, Tinubu began a painstaking and arduous journey of reaching out to a cross section of the civil populace and constituency holders in Nigeria.

“This he did through a nationwide consultation ahead of his party primary.

“He met with former leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, party stakeholders and members across the country and intimated them about his vision, capabilities and readiness to serve our country.

“He used the opportunity of the consultations to lay out his grand vision that will propel the emergence of a new nation where citizens will find happiness and personal fulfillment,” Alake said.

He added that the intense consultation and canvassing for support ended with a resounding victory on June 8, 2022 in an open and the most transparent party primary election.

He explained that Tinubu’s vision was later distilled into key priority areas in the renewed hope action plan for a better Nigeria that was unveiled on Oct. 21, 2022 by President Buhari.

“The APC PCC and Tinubu redefined, set new tone and template for presidential campaign in Nigeria in this campaign season.

“Our campaign introduced Townhall interactive sessions into this campaign to take our message directly to the people across various sectors and segments of the society.

“In so doing, Tinubu and Shettima took their programmes to the people.

“They used the opportunity of the interactive sessions to directly share their plans and visions with the electorate and align those with the people’s own desire and aspirations,” he said.

He added that the townhall sessions became specialised focus-group sessions to connect with the people almost on one-on-one.

He further added that the sessions yielded amazing feedbacks that Tinubu had taken on board as he prepared to take the reins of government.

“Beginning from mid-October, with his acceptance of the invitation by Northern leaders under the umbrella of the Arewa Joint Committee.

“Tinubu and Shettima conducted over 15 town hall meetings around the country.

“They met with the organised private sector, youth groups, traders and market women, Labour Unions, Christian Association of Nigeria and other Christian bodies, Islamic groups and leaders,” he said.

Alake said throughout the electioneering season, the APC PCC worked hard to keep its commitment to focus on issues that affected the lives of Nigerians.

He added that the council, like Tinubu, used every opportunity to sell its agenda for a better Nigeria as encapsulated in the Renewed Hope policy document of Tinubu.

He said the council vigorously highlighted the achievements of the current APC-led administration of President Buhari in various sectors(NAN)