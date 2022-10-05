Our integrity club instils core values on students- NOA

By Blessing Odega

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says its integrity club in secondary schools was helping to instil national core values and morals in students.

Mrs Kaneng Pam-Hworo, the NOA Director in Plateau, said this on Wednesday in Jos during the presentation of award to deserving schools in the just concluded Integrity club competition 2022.

Pam-Hworo said that the Federal Government initiated the club to inculcate in the students the right way of doing things.

She said it was also to sensitise the students on the national core values and on the need to shun the rising trend of social vices.

She noted that Government Secondary School Tudun Wada, Jos, which came first in the competition and won a cash prize of N20, 000 showcased the importance of integrity in a playlet and on the importance of shunning negative vices.

Mr Haruna Gashow, the principal of the school, commended the NOA for the award and assured the Agency of giving the club maximum support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Godiya Private Science Secondary School, Jos came second with a cash prize of N15,000.

Government Secondary School Anglo Jos, came third to win a cash prize of N10,000 while other schools that participated in the competition where given letters of participation.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

