Our housing scheme targets all Lagos residents – Sanwo-Olu



By Oluwatope Lawanson/Grace Alegba

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has reiterated his administration’s commitment to provision of adequate, affordable and decent housing to all residents of the state.

Sanwo-Olu said this at the inauguration of Ndubuisi Kanu Housing Estate in Gbagada, Kosofe Local Government Area on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the estate is a 72-unit housing scheme, comprising two-bedroom flats and three-bedroom flats respectively.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said that two other housing schemes were being inaugurated simultaneously at Agbowa and Ikosi-Ejirin, as part of activities to usher in the administration’s second tenure.

According to him, the housing deficit will be substantially reduced through partnership with the private sector to deliver a significant number of affordable, safe and decent housing units.

Sanwo-Olu assured that the housing scheme was for all Lagos residents, irrespective of status, tribe or religion.

“Providing adequate, affordable and decent housing is a major challenge faced by megacities all over the world.

“As a state, we face an additional challenge of limited land size, with a huge population which, according to the 2016 statistics, increases with a daily influx of 123,840 people.

“A large percentage of this number is here to seek economic opportunities and therefore, we will continue to respond to people’s needs.

“The ‘people’ represent the human capital which involves the poor, the rich, users of homes, home providers, land buyers and the investors.

“For this reason, our housing provision strategy has been focused on attending to the shelter needs of all,” the governor said.

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner for Housing, Mr Morufu Akinderu-Fatai, said that the Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s goal was to make Lagos comparable to the 21st economy all over the world.

This, Akinderu-Fatai said, was in terms availability of beautiful communities with adequate infrastructure where people could live and call their homes.

“We know the extent of home deficit in the state, hence we will continue to do our best to reduce the gap,” he said.

Also speaking, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, described the governor as “God sent”.

Obasa, represented by Chairman, House Committee on Housing, Mr Rasheed Makinde, thanked Sanwo-Olu for resolving the outstanding litigations on the estate and completing it with other inherited housing projects.

Executive Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Council, Mr Moyosore Ogunlewe, commended the various payment options made available to ensure that more people benefited from the state’s housing scheme.

NAN reports that 19 housing estates had so far been completed and delivered by the present administration across the state.

They included: Lateef Jakande Gardens in Igando, Courtland Villas, Igbokushu, Lekki Apartments, State Affordable Public Housing Scheme, Idale Badagry and Bayview Estate, Lekki.

Others were: Sunny Ville Apartments, Nob Oluwa, Ogba, Phoenix Apartment, Ilupeju, Lagos HOMS, Lekki Phase I, Babatunde Raji Fashola Estate, Iponri, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Estate, Igbogbo, B.O. Benson Estate and Sangotedo Housing Estate, Eti-Osa. (NAN)