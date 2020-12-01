Our graduates face employment challenges, Kano School of Hygiene says

The Provost of the Kano State School of Hygiene, Dr. Bashir Bala-Getso says many graduates of the institution faced a lot of challenges in securing a job after graduation.

Bala-Getso, who revealed this when he led management of the school on a courtesy visit to Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday, said the school graduates no fewer than 700 students annually, but most find it difficult to secure employment in the State.

“Although, Kano State is blessed with population and serves as a manufacturing/commercial centre with many hospitals, schools and so many other organisations, graduates from this institution faced employment challenges.

“Therefore, we are appealing to the House to enact a law that would ensure the employment of at least one graduate of the school into both public and private establishments.