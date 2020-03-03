Our Goal Is To Give Hope To The Disadvantaged – Chairperson, Al Hubb Relief Foundation

A Nigerian based Non Governmental Organization ( NGO), Al Hubb Relief Foundation, based in Kaduna, is set to support and encourage Nigerian women, especially busy or working women, in the aspect of their religious and secular activities.

This short interview with its Chairperson, Mrs Amina Mumuni – Ahmed sheds light on what the initiative is about

Can You Tell Us Briefly About Your Foundation And Your Initiative?

– Al Hubb Relief Foundation is a non-governmental organization and all inclusive foundation whose goal is to give hope to the disadvantaged and we try to do this through monthly relief grocery pack distribution to selected deserving individuals, poverty alleviation schemes, empowerment programs, mental health support, donations into ongoing verified public distress calls and Da`wah; under which this particular initiative falls and we are able to do this by the grace of Allah, through the support of donors who we dub shareholders in reward. We have different sadaqah schemes to suit anyone and everyone like our 1000 naira per month donation, our support a family with 5000 naira per month donation [relief grocery packs] our educate and nurture an orphan with 20,000 per month and many others, as well as one off donations.

The new initiative we are set to launch which we have dubbed ‘Muslim(ah) and Productivity’, is a religious growth support group for females where sisters will be reminded of and introduced to rewarding acts, will have daily accountability windows, be supported through difficulties and challenges in their Muslimah lives and be motivated to be the best version of themselves all round.

This will be done through a support group model in a growth supporting and non judgmental environment in the form of tasking, accountability and encouragement, to revive old forgotten good deeds and inculcate new ones as their schedule may allow.

The foundation of the society is the woman. She mans the home front, caring for herself and her family, pursuing her dreams and career and also, having to find time for her Lord. The need to balance every part of her life drives the woman to constant exertion and sometimes, exhaustion.

The initiative is set to kick off towards Shaban 1, that is 22nd of March 2020 to get in the grove for a soulful and amazing Ramadan in sha Allah!. Screening and selection has started and it requires no financial commitment. It is free.

Do You Have Any Similar Initiative For Men?

– Right now, we only have one catering for busy Muslimahs ( Muslim women) but it is in our plans to put together one for the brothers too in the future in sha Allah but they can share in the reward of this one by sharing information about it with deserving females around them.

Are There Conditions For Selection?

– Not really… interested individuals will only answer a few straight forward questions before they are included.

How Can You Be Reached For One To Benefit Or For Sponsorship Of Your Other Projects?

– We can be reached through texts and calls to 08144374385 , 07089496915 (WhatsApp)