The Osun government said it would continue to provide free train ride system for the people of the state as a way of restoring its lost glory.



Dr Bode Olanipekun, the State Commissioner For Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, stated this while addressing beneficiaries of the free train, who were returning to Lagos at Osogbo terminus of the Nigerian Railway Corporation on Tuesday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government on Friday provided free train service for the citizens of Osun that wanted to travel from Lagos to Osogbo for the Easter celebrations.



Olanipekun said that the state government would also continue to sponsor the free train service to ease the financial burden on Osun citizens, who wished to travel home to celebrate with families and loved ones during festive periods.



He said, “We will continue to invest in the free train service as part of our efforts to restore the lost glory of the rail transport service.



“Its provision is also in line with our economic resolve to ensure seamless transportation of agricultural produce, semi-finished and finished goods to neighbouring states.”



According to Olanipekun, the need to continue to invest in the rail sector is informed by the actualisation of the state government’s resolve to turn Osun to a socioeconomic, commercial and industrial hub of the southwest region.



“The essence of this initiative is also to demonstrate the administration’s commitment to people’s welfare.



“This initiative is another effort by the state government to lessen the financial burdens which some of the citizens of the used to experience during festive periods.



“We all know the rate of the expenditure of individuals during festive periods, hence, the need for this initiative,”the Commissioner said.



In their separate remarks, some of the beneficiaries commended the initiative and promised to continue to support the administration of Gov. Gboyega Oyetola.



Mr Wasiu Adedayo and Mrs Omoyele Nafisat, who were returning to Lagos through the free train ride, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements put in place by the government to ensure the success of the scheme since its inception.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

