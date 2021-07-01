Our focus is to strengthen democracy, propagate Buhari’s good works – Adesina

July 1, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Media, News, Politics 0



President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to work the progress of the country, with a focus on leaving behind stronger democratic institutions and culture that will continue to drive development, says Mr Femi Adesina.

Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, Media & Publicity, spoke on Thursday at the State House while receiving an award Progressive Councilors Forum (PCF), an association of past and present elected councilors, led by the Chairman, Hon. Sunday Yusuf Achor.

The Presidential spokesman said the President remains focused on the goal of a greater Nigeria, delivering the gains of democracy to every citizen and working with organizations, particularly those directly involved with the grassroots to promote good and development.

“We will continue to support anything that will strengthen democracy. We will continue to part of anything that will progress the work of the President,’’ said.

Mr Adesina assured the PCF that the administration will also welcome partnerships that will propagate the policies and actions of President Buhari’s government, especially in communities.

Presenting the award titled, “Warrior of Truth and Tangible Development’’ to Mr Adesina, the Chairman of PCF said the decision to recognize his in ensuring effective communication was collective, adding that the organization will continue to support the work of the administration.

“We are the closest elected officials to the people. We are custodians of the people. Our association consists of both serving and past councilors. Our coming here is a child of necessity putting into consideration antecedents.

“We see you as a warrior of truth and tangible development and have decided to give you this award as an encouragement. We will partner with you to translate information into languages that the ordinary people will understand,’’ Achor noted.

The Chairman of PCF also praised the Presidential spokesman always standing the truth, adding that most of his sacrifices and dedication to informing people on what is right and fair will appreciated by many, while others will more candid in assessment after has left the office.

Tags: , ,