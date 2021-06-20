Our Efforts In Sports Development Will Soon Produce Olympics Winners, Zailani Assures

By Chimezie Godfrey

Speaker of Kaduna State of Assembly/Chairman Northern Speakers , Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani is optimistic that in no distant time, fruits of efforts at revamping sports at grassroots in Kaduna State will translate to producing world beaters that will do Nigeria proud at Olympics and other international outings.

According to a by his SA and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, Zailani expressed this in a at closing ceremony of 3-day Workshop On Coaching Management and Sports Psychology At Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on Saturday June 19, 2021.

“I am optimistic that dear state Kaduna in no distant time, will take back its place as number one talent pool in Nigeria.

“With what you have learnt, I believe you will groom future Olympics stars that will make dear country Nigeria proud, as the proud Ambassadors of Kaduna State on the world stage,” Zailani said.

It said the Speaker who was represented by his Chief of Staff Haruna Jafaru Sambo, said he was happy that the workshop that gathered no fewer than 400 participants has ended successfully.

“It was a rare privilege for us to have gathered this large number of sports coaches and administrators, who as a result of their thirst for knowledge, attended this workshop,” he added.

He reminded participants that the best resource persons from the National Institute of Sports (NIS), trained them and as such, they are expected to inturn, train others.

“To resource persons, we are indeed grateful for your time here with us and the rich knowledge you have brought to state.

“I want to assure you that we would forever remain grateful and those trained will make you proud,” he added.

Zailani the convener of the training, Honourable Ekene Abubakar Adams for his foresight.

“I cannot end this speech without acknowledging my SSA Youth, Sports and Culture, Honourable Ekene Abubakar Adams. You are a pride to our Assembly and we believe more successes will come from your office,” he added.

He also his colleagues at the Kaduna State of Assembly, for their unwavering support.

“Our able Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, we remain grateful for the enabling environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with newsmen, Honourable Ekene Abubakar Adams assured that a clinic to consolidate on the three-day workshop would be coming up later this year

