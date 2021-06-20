Our Efforts In Sports Development Will Soon Produce Olympics Winners, Zailani Assures

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly/Chairman Northern Speakers Forum, Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani is optimistic that in no distant time, the fruits of efforts at revamping sports at the grassroots in Kaduna State will translate to producing world beaters that will do Nigeria proud at Olympics and other international outings.

According to a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, Zailani expressed this in a message at the closing ceremony of the 3-day Workshop On Coaching Management and Sports Psychology At The Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on Saturday June 19, 2021.

“I am optimistic that our dear state Kaduna in no distant time, will take back its place as number one talent pool in Nigeria.

“With what you have learnt, I believe you will groom future Olympics stars that will make our dear country Nigeria proud, as the proud Ambassadors of Kaduna State on the world stage,” Zailani said.

It said the Speaker who was represented by his Chief of Staff Haruna Jafaru Sambo, said he was happy that the workshop that gathered no fewer than 400 participants has ended successfully.

“It was a rare privilege for us to have gathered this large number of sports coaches and administrators, who as a result of their thirst for knowledge, attended this workshop,” he added.

He reminded participants that the best resource persons from the National Institute of Sports (NIS), trained them and as such, they are expected to inturn, train others.

“To our resource persons, we are indeed grateful for your time here with us and the rich knowledge you have brought to our state.

“I want to assure you that we would forever remain grateful and those trained will make you proud,” he added.

Zailani commended the convener of the training, Honourable Ekene Abubakar Adams for his foresight.

“I cannot end this speech without acknowledging my SSA Youth, Sports and Culture, Honourable Ekene Abubakar Adams. You are a pride to our Assembly and we believe more successes will come from your office,” he added.

He also commended his colleagues at the Kaduna State House of Assembly, for their unwavering support.

“Our able Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, we remain grateful for the enabling environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with newsmen, Honourable Ekene Abubakar Adams assured that a clinic to consolidate on the three-day workshop would be coming up later this year

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...