The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that the aim of its cultural carnival is to sustain the different cultures that make up Nigeria as a nation.

The Plateau State Coordinator of the NYSC, MS Caroline Embu, said this on Saturday at the NYSC Plateau permanent orientation camp in Mangu as the 2021 batch “A” stream II, corps members held their cultural carnival.

Embu said that the cultural carnival was also aimed at enhancing cultural interaction which would metamorphose into cultural interaction among the corps members.

She said that one of the objectives of the NYSC scheme was to foster unity and integration, and that this was reflected on the camp.

According to her, the cultural carnival is a day set aside to celebrate our cultural heritage and roots to promote a united nation.

The coordinator, however, said that as a result of western civilisation, our culture had been taken for granted and relegated, and that if care was not taken, it faced extinction.

She called on the corps members to embrace and enjoy cultures other than theirs.

”Do away with prejudices, eliminate ignorance and confirm at first hand the similarities among Nigerians of all ethnic groups.

“Let us accept one another with love, respect each other’s cultures, norms and values as we celebrate our culture and heritage,” she said.

Embu also enjoined the corps members to make conscious efforts to promote unity in the nation’s diversity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was marked by a tree planting exercise to mark the World Environment Day, a solidarity walk and various cultural activities. (NAN)

