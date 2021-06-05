Our cultural carnival enhances cultural sustenance, interaction – NYSC

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that aim of cultural carnival is to sustain different cultures that make up as a nation.

Plateau State Coordinator of NYSC, MS Caroline Embu, said on Saturday at NYSC Plateau permanent orientation camp in Mangu as the 2021 batch “A” stream II, corps members held their cultural carnival.

Embu said that the cultural carnival was also aimed at enhancing cultural interaction which would metamorphose into cultural interaction among the corps members.

She said that one of the objectives of the NYSC scheme was to foster unity and integration, and that was reflected on the camp.

According to her, the cultural carnival is a day set aside to our cultural heritage and roots to promote a nation.

The coordinator,  however,  said that as a result of western civilisation, our culture had been taken for granted and relegated, and that if care was not taken, it faced extinction.

She called on the corps members to and enjoy cultures other than theirs.

”Do away prejudices, eliminate ignorance and confirm at hand the similarities among Nigerians of all ethnic groups.

“Let us accept one another love, respect each other’s cultures, norms and values as we our culture and heritage,” she said.

Embu also enjoined the corps members to make conscious to promote unity in the nation’s diversity.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that the event was marked by a tree planting exercise to the World Environment Day, a solidarity walk and various cultural activities. (NAN)

