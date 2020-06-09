Our colleague didn’t die of COVID-19 – JUSUN

Share the news













The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), FCT Chapter, has said that investigations showed that Mr Luka Avong, a staff member of the FCT High Court did not die of COVID-19.

The Chairman of JUSUN, Mr Abdulrazaq Yusuf, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, said that Avong died as a result of growth on his abdomen.

Yusuf said that the union excutive took it upon itself to investigate the issue following the outcry from family members and colleagues.

The union leader said that weeks before Avong’s death, he complained of abdominal pain to which he visited a private hospital where he was examined and advised to go for a scan.

He said the deceased was able to get a scan and from the result made available to the union by his family members, it showed that he actually had a growth (mass) below his liver and parts of his abdomen.

The chairman said the doctor advised him to do a CT Scan and also recommended a surgery for him.

He noted that he was also referred to another hospital for further assessment and was then advised to get a CT Scan for clarity and confirmation.

”Avong then decided to approach Maitama Hospital where he had his NHIS knowing that both the Scan and Surgery might overwhelm him financially.

“Pastor, as he was popularly called, died at Maitama General Hospital on his second visit following an unsuccessful first outing on June 4.

”It is on record that he was in severe abdominal pain the day he passed away in the hospital but he was not attended to.

”Shortly after he slumped, a crowd gathered at the hospital and immediately took him in but unfortunately this was too late,” the JUSUN chairman said.

He further said that investigation was still trying to unravel how the story was twisted and concluded to be a COVID-19 death.

”Avong did not show any sign of the Coronavirus. The body has since been buried.

“But we are convinced that this is done as a cover up, as no sample was taken for test either by the hospital or NCDC and they announced that he died of COVID-19.

“One can only pray for the soul of the departed at this point, it can be seen as hard luck to fall ill during this period but when negligence and recklessness are combined the outcome will always be fatal,’” he said.

Yusuf stated that until Avong’s death, he was a staff member of the Process Unit, Litigation Department of the FCT High Court, and that the news broke out on June 5. (NAN)

