Our chairman is hale, hearty – EFCC

September 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project



EFCC chairman Bawa

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) says Chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, hale and hearty.

It said chairman had received medical treatment after feeling unwell during a function at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

Spokesperson for the Commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, made this known in a statement in Abuja.Some media reports had it EFCC boss slumped and was rushed out of the earlier in the day.“

The Chairman was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, when felt unwell and had to return to seat. “ has since received medical attention and due back at desk,” Uwujaren. (NAN)

