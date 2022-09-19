Our chairman fully ‘Obidient’, won’t defect — Lagos LP spokesman

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The rumoured defection of the Lagos State Labour Party Chairman, Mr Olukayode Salako is fake news, spokesperson for the party, Mrs Bunmi Adesanya has said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some online media on Sunday reported that the LP chairman in Lagos state had defected to another party.

Reacting, Adesanya told NAN on Monday that the party chairman had not joined another party.

“We are surprised to see this news since Thursday. It is fake, it is not true at all.

“Our chairman is on ground and he is fully “obidient”, ( a word popularly being used for supporters of Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the LP), Adesanya said.

NAN recalls that controversy had continued to trail the LP governorship primaries, leadership and candidate in Lagos state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

