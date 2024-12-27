Our brigade played key role in clearing ISWAP – Commander

Major General Oluwafemi Williams, Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Cantonment, Ilorin, says the brigade played a key role in clearing out Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

By Mujidat Oyewole

Major General Oluwafemi Williams, Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Cantonment, Ilorin, says the brigade played a key role in clearing out Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

Williams said this during the Nigeria Army Social Activities, which marked the end of 2024 training activities and beginning of 2025 training activities, on Friday in Ilorin.

The major general said that the brigade has also been duly involved in curtailing unrest, as well as eradicating bandits and kidnappers from previously occupied areas.

“We operated in Nanu Forest in Kaima, Babanla Forest in Ifelodun, and Gbugbu Forest in Edu, resulting in several arrests.

“We also maintained offensive operations within Kainji Lake National Park and remain committed to eradicating kidnappers, resolving farmer-herder conflicts in the border Kwara South area, which includes Obo-Ile, Ayegunle, and Eruku.

“Our success is attributed to the dedication and commitment of the personnel in executing their assigned tasks, along with the support of the people and government of Kwara.

“I also acknowledge the contributions of other security agencies, who have been instrumental in achieving the positive outcome and sustaining the peace currently enjoyed in Kwara and other areas of responsibility,” Williams said.

He also said that the annual event was aimed at bringing families and sister agencies together, and designed to enable troops recast from the regimental life and have a sense of cultural affiliation.

“It is more than a celebration, but a testament to the strong bond and unity we share as a community.

“This event is going to foster friendship, interaction, cordial relationship with our civilian friends and communities adjacent to sobi barracks,” he said

NAN reports that part of the events that took place during the celebration includes; cultural display by various groups, physical training display and Tug of War.

Also, five soldiers were given awards of excellence for their distinctive roles during 2024. (NAN)