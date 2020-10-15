OUK Movement gathers momentum as more LGs declare support

The people of Ikwuano, Umuahia South and Bende local government areas on Wednesday declared support for OUK Movement following the inauguration of the Movement in the local government areas.

The Abia State chairman of the Movement Engr. Ndukwe Orji Agu who inaugurated the movement in the three local government areas, admonished the members to ensure that the message of the movement gets to all parts of their respective local government areas. Engr. Ndukwe Orji explained that the Movement was founded by Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu to serve the purpose of projecting the right of the ordinary people to be part of decision making in the society, while encouraging the people to support the vision of the Movement which he said is targeted at building a society where the welfare of the people will top the list of the priorities of government.

Engr. Ndukwe Orji expressed happiness at the rate of acceptance of the Movement amongst Abians and assured the people that their efforts will not be in vain.

Responding, the chairman of OUK Movement in Bende Local Government Hon. Chukwuemeka Izuka described Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu as a leader that is loved amongst the people, and assured that his people are solidly in support of the OUK Movement and its mission.

On his part, the chairman of the Movement in Ikwuano Local Government Mr. Uchenna Nwagboo revealed that his people are ready to work for the actualization of the goal of the Movement which centeres on improving the welfare of the masses. He explained that his people believe so much in the person of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu as a leader who is always concerned about the welfare of his people.

The leader of the Movement in Umuahia South Local Government Area Mr. Alfred Uchendu who also spoke at the event, thanked Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu for founding the OUK Movement which he said has brought hope to the ordinary people. He assured that the people of Umuahia South are solidly in support of the Movement and expressed optimism that they will work for the actualization of its purpose.