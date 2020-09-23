OUK Movement Ebonyi chapter visits Orji Kalu, pledges solidarity 

Share the news













Members of an ideological group known as the OUK movement Ebonyi State Chapter on Tuesday, paid a solidarity visit to the Igbere residence of the Senate Chief Whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The group led by its State Chairman , Engineer Anyigor Ogah were well received by Senator Kalu.

Speaking on the purpose of their visit Engr. Anyigor stated that the group were in the home of the Abia-North Senator to further pledge their loyalty and solidarity to Senator Kalu.

Anyigor in his speech outlined the impact of Senator Kalu in not just Abia-North but the nation since assuming office. Anyigor recalled the legacies of Senator Kalu during his eight years as Governor of the State.

Also Present was the Director General of the group Rev. Jemaimah Ola Kalu, who during her speech described the group as non-partisan which welcomes everyone who believes in the ideologies of Senator Orji Kalu.

Rev. Jemaimah equally revealed the strength of the group , adding that it has spread beyond South East states .

