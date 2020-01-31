Ouattara has stabilized Cote D’Ivoire – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja praised Alassane Ouattara, the Ivorian President, for leading an inclusive administration and stabilizing the country.

Receiving the outgoing Ambassador of Cote D’Ivoire to Nigeria, Ambassador Toure Kone Maman, at the State House, President Buhari said Ouattara was managing the West African country well.

‘‘He has stabilized the country. His inclusivity, generosity of mind and patriotism in managing the country are paying off,’’ he said.

The Nigerian leader equally appreciated Ouattara’s support for Nigeria, saying: ‘‘I am very much aware of his support for Nigeria. I wish you the best of luck in the elections this year.’’

Commending the outgoing ambassador for her hardwork and landmark achievements during her tour of duty in Nigeria, the President said it was noteworthy that during her tenure the Chancery building in Abuja was completed, the Nigeria-Cote D’Ivoire Bi-National Commission was established, as well as viable linkages between banks, businesses and agencies of the two governments which are now working hand-in-hand with each other.

‘‘I commend you for keeping yourself busy diplomatically and intellectually,’’ the President told Ambassador Maman after being informed that she had acquired a Doctoral degree during her stay in Nigeria.

In her remarks, the Ivorian Ambassador said she was happy, as a female ambassador to have completed the feat of building a new chancery, established successful linkages through MoUs between the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission and the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation with their Ivorian counterparts.

She described her seven-year stay in Nigeria – one of the longest by a serving ambassador- as gainful and very fulfilling.

‘‘I have become a Nigerian’’, she told the President at the farewell audience.