Otu’s wife urges more women participation in C’River’s dev’t

Mrs Eyoanwan Otu, the Wife of Cross River Governor, has urged women in the state to play active roles in the development of the state.

Otu made the call at a reception organised by a Cross River-based women political group, Team Mma Adiagha, in Calabar in Tuesday.

Team Mma Adiagha is a pro Gov. Bassey Otu advocacy group with branches across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor’s wife urged women in the state to rise and take their place in societal development by playing active role in politics and leadership.

She commended the group for its support to the Otu-led government, and urged C’River women to stand united towards rewriting the story of the state.

“Team Mma Adiagha is not just a political structure, it is a strong voice for women mobilisation, emancipation and good governance.

“The reach and grassroot mobilisation strategy of this team was key to the governor’s success in 2023. The team has been doing a lot since then,” she said.

Otu further said that the team had provided medical services for no fewer than 30,000 indigenes of the state.

“It has conducted about 1,075 major surgeries, and enrolled 500 elderly people in the state health insurance scheme.

“The team has also distributed over 5,000 maternal kit bags, 11 prostatic legs for amputees and more than 50 wheelchairs,” she said.

The governor’s wife said that the team had provided back to school packs for more than 7,000 pupils, granted scholarship to 50 children, and empowered 10,000 girls through its science and technology programmes.

Also speaking, Prof. Margaret Ene-Ita, the Director General, Team Mma Adiagha, commended the governor’s wife for her efforts in supporting the welfare of women and children in the state.

“She is a mother, she listens her children and swiftly responds to their needs. She is an inspiration to the low-spirited,” Ene-Ita said.

On her part, Mrs Mercy Apama, the Member Representing Yakurr I Constituency in the state House of Assembly, thanked Otu for being a tool for women mobilisation and emancipation.

“This team started like a cell, today it has metamorphosed into a powerful group across the state. This is how to show leadership,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Otu distributed rice, POS machines, wrappers and cash to women during the event.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)