Otu to Corps Members: Leverage on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

By Christian Njoku





Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River has urged Corps members serving in the state to leverage on Lagos-Coastal Highway, when completed, to open up economic opportunities.

He made the remark during the swearing-in of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ stream 2, corps members at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Obubura local government area, on Friday.

Represented by Mr Odum-Ijom Ukam, state Commissioner for Youth Development, Otu explained that on completion, the 700 kilometres coastal highway would open up economic opportunities including access to production and marketing centres.

He noted that the opportunities would turn around the lives of many people including corps members.

Otu urged the newly sworn-in corps members to use the period of their service to contribute to the socio-economic development of the state and their host communities.

“Every year in the state, our communities enjoy collaborative development with evident activities of corps members at the grassroots level.

“I urge you to combine your natural and academic endowments with this orientation training, like your predecessors, to achieve a very rewarding service year,” he said.

Otu added that the NYSC scheme had remained relevant and a veritable tool for national unity and integration in the contemporary Nigeria.

In her address, Mrs Joke Oyenuga, NYSC Coordinator in Cross River, commended the corps members for successfully graduating from their various institutions.

She disclosed that the number of the corp members at camp was 1,588, comprised of 704 males and 884 females.

Oyenuga noted that the three weeks orientation course was to prepare them for the compulsory one year national service.

She said that part of the orientation include drills, leadership and entrepreneurial training, such as the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development training.

She urged the corps members to make themselves available for the trainings to enable them function effectively in communities where they would be deployed for their primary assignments. (NAN)