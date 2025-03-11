Otu proceeds on three-week annual leave

Bassey Otu of Cross River has notified the state House of Assembly of his intention to proceed on a three-week annual leave commencing from March 11 to April 8.

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gill and made available to newsmen in Calabar on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the governor notified the state legislature through a letter dated March 10 and addressed to the Speaker, Elvert Ayambem.

The governor also transferred power to his deputy, Dr Peter Odey, to act in his capacity while he is away.

The letter read in part: “I wish to inform you of my intention to proceed on a three-week annual leave, commencing from Tuesday, March 11, to Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

“During this period, I will be unavailable to attend to my official duties.

“In accordance with constitutional requirements, I am required to notify the House of Assembly of my intention to proceed on annual leave.

“I have made the necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth operations of government business during my absence.

“The Deputy Governor, Dr Peter Odey, will act on my behalf and make decisions as necessary,’’ the statement noted.

The legislature had read the letter in their plenary and approved the request accordingly.

NAN reports that this marked the first time for Gov. Otu to officially embark on annual leave since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.(NAN)