Otu outstanding in road rehabilitation, fixing ailing infrastructure- TUC

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), Cross River chapter, has scored Gov. Bassey Otu high in the areas of road rehabilitation and fixing of ailing infrastructure.

The Chairman, Mr Monday Ogbodum, stated this in Calabar on Monday while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the governor’s performance after one year in office.

He said that the Otu-led government had also done remarkably well in taking care of workers welfare.

“Outside his commitment to workers welfare, the governor has done well in road rehabilitation, especially in Calabar metropolis.

“The governor is showing that he is resolved to fix decaying infrastructure across Calabar metropolis,” he said.

Agbodum stated that the government had within one year in office, embarked on massive road rehabilitation and construction within the Calabar metropolis.

“The government is also installing street lighting systems, maintaining lawns and generally restoring the aesthetic beauty of Calabar.

“The government has also taking the issue workers welfare, seriously. It has restored workers’ confidence and trust in the government.

“Before now, workers in the state were demoralised, we lost our dignity and sense of belonging due to ineptitude on the part of the government

“Today, the Otu-led administration has approved N40,000 minimum wage, implemented annual increments, promotion arrears and Christmas bonuses for workers,” he said.

The TUC chairman urged Otu to urgently kickstart the payment of the backlog of gratuity owed retirees in the state.

”We urge the governor to urgently look into the issue of gratuity and other demands that we have tabeled before him.

“Attending to these issues will help to improve the economic wellbeing of workers and retirees in the state,” he said.

He urged the governor to remain focused on delivering democracy dividends to the people of Cross River in line with his campaign promises.

Ogbodum also urged the people of Cross River to be patient and to cooperate with the current administration to enable it to provide good governance.(NAN)

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba