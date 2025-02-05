Otu highlights Cross River’s deficits

Bassey Otu of Cross River stated on Tuesday that the state faces deficits in nearly all sectors.

By Christian Njoku

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River stated on Tuesday that the state faces deficits in nearly all sectors.

He made the remark while hosting alumni from Mary Knoll College, Okuku, in Yala Local Government Area.

Otu acknowledged the state’s potential in agriculture, tourism, and the marine economy.

He assured citizens that steps were being taken to harness these advantages for sustainable growth.

“The state is in deficit in areas such as education, infrastructure, and healthcare. However, we are working to rectify this and ensure sustainable growth.

“I urge leaders from all sectors and citizens to engage in discussions on the state’s progress. Constructive participation will drive meaningful change,” Otu added.

Earlier, Mr John Abang, President-General of the Mary Knoll College Alumni Association, praised the governor’s efforts, particularly in education.

Abang also outlined areas where the association sought government collaboration to improve the school and benefit Cross River.

One major concern raised was the long-neglected college auditorium, vital for student activities and gatherings, according to the president-general.

He also noted the unreliable power supply and suggested solar energy as a sustainable alternative for a better learning environment.

“We request your support in completing these projects, which will greatly enhance students’ learning experiences and contribute to the state’s development,” Abang said. (NAN)