Otu has reinvented governance in C’River – Commissioner

Mr Erasmus Ekpang, Cross River Commissioner for Information, says Gov. Bassey Otu has reinvented governance in the state through the implementation of people-oriented projects.

Ekpang stated this in Calabar on Monday while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the governor’s achievements after one year in office.

He said that the Otu-led government was committed to the enthronement of a better quality of life for the people.

The commissioner said that the governor’s urban renewal drive in Calabar metropolis and other parts of the state remain unprecedented.

Ekpang said that no fewer than 52 roads rehabilitation projects amounting to about 200km had been awarded by the current administration.

“Some of them have been completed, others are at different levels of completion,” he said.

Ekpang said that the governor’s intention was to return the state capital to its pride of place as the cleanest city in the country.

“To achieve this, we are embarking on massive road rehabilitation and reconstruction. We are also maintaining lawns and installing street lights.

“We must make our people to feel the impact of governance. We are very focused to deliver on our mandate.

“Remember, we are known as the tourism capital of Nigeria, we shall ensure that this status is maintained.

“This is not only happening in Calabar. Other towns such as Ogoja and Ikom are receiving same attention,” he stated.

He further said that the state government had rehabilitated the governor’s office, state library complex, deputy governor lodge, speaker and deputy speaker lodges, courts among others.

Ekpang said that the government was taking steps to reactivate some cottage industries in the state to provide employment for the people.

“We are aware of the level of funds available to us, so we are strategic and prudent in deploying funds.

“We are working in phases, we are putting the welfare of our people in the forefront,” he said.(NAN)

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba