Otu commends one-party legislature in C’ River

Bassey Otu of Cross River has commended the one-party status of the state’s legislature for its capability of enhancing unity and collaboration for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope

By Christian Njoku



Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River has commended the one-party status of the state’s legislature for its capability of enhancing unity and collaboration for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Otu made the remark on Tuesday in Calabar while signing into law the amended Cross River Local Government law, aimed at enhancing grassroots governance and service delivery in the state.

Speaking on the amended law, Mr Elvert Ayambem, Speaker of the Cross River House of Assembly, highlighted the transformative impact of the amendments.

Ayambem said that the revised law would accelerate economic development, encourage broader participation in governance, and enhance service delivery at the grassroots level.

He said that some key amendments to the principal law included ‘’ Section 4(4) which increases the number of departments from seven to twelve, allowing for a more structured and efficient administration.’’

He said that Section 5(2) adjusted the percentages of funds allocated to key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to enhance effectiveness and efficiency.

Ayambem further said that Section 20(1) entrusted Vice Chairmen of councils with oversight on humanitarian affairs, peace and conflict resolution, border and boundary matters, as well as sports among others.

Reacting to the governor’s comment on one-party legislature, Mr Richard Inoyo, Country Director, Citizens’ Solution Network, said the development was a sad one.

According to him, the whole celebration of a mono-party system in the state legislature was dangerous since there would be no effective and objective analysis of government’s policies.

He said that for effective running of the state, the opposition was needed and laws would be reviewed in accordance with what the people in the society truly need.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All Progressive Congress (APC) now holds all 25 seats in the Assembly after the defection of some People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members to APC.

NAN reports that only Mrs. Rita Ayim, who won the Ogoja Constituency seat under the PDP did not move but was removed by the court. (NAN )(