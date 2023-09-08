Otu assures transparent, full implementation of 2024 budget

By Christian Njoku

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River has said that the state’s 2024 budget will be fully implemented under a transparent supervision.

Otu stated this on Friday in Calabar while declaring open a one-day stakeholders’ budget consultative forum.

Otu, represented by his Deputy, Peter Odey, said when the budget is finally passed; his administration will ensure that its implementation ratio is transparent for everyone to see.

“We will ensure that this budget is implemented to the very letter.

“If we do not implement appropriately, then we stand the risk not to create the right opportunity to reduce poverty and hunger, or improved healthcare in the state.

“We are on a track to having a right budget in 2024, a budget that will build Cross River, improve infrastructure, education, healthcare, the standard of living and the transport sectors.

“We cannot create wealth as a government if we do not budget adequately, we cannot even employ because we would not know the number of people to employ,” Otu said.

In his keynote address, State Commissioner for Finance, Mike Odere, argued that since resources are scarce, government must ensure proper allocation and utilisation.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Atim Ekpenyong, Odere said top government functionaries need to ensure that projects succeed on time through better management of both human and material resources.

He said that effective resource utilisation maintains productivity as it prevents staff from underperforming and being overburdened by workload.

According to him, it reduces risks of oversights as well as management of projects with better visibility, among others.

Similarly, Mr Cyril Omini, Chairman, State Assembly House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, stressed the need to put in place a budget that aligns with the needs of the people.

“Budgetary process affects each and every one of us, our well-being, personal goals and aspirations.

“Therefore, we must all take active part in the budgetary process and work towards a budget that is focused on making a difference in the lives of our people,” Omini said.

He further enjoined stakeholders to look beyond individual’s interests while working towards a common goal for the good of the state and citizenry. (NAN)

