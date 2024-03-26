Otu appoints 8-man committee to curb illegal mining

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River has approved the appointment of an eight-man Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIRENCO) to curb illegal mining and its effects in the state.

The governor stated this in a statement in Calabar on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gil Nsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the last few months, there has been an increase of reports on illegal mining in Cross River, even in areas, reserved by the State and Federal Government.

Otu said the appointment of the committee became necessary to address the disturbing activities of illegal miners in the state.

“Also, in line with relevant provisions of the Nigerian mineral and mining Act of 2007 which provides that each state of the federation should establish a committee to be known as MIRENCO.

“I have approved the appointment of an eight-man committee to constitute the body in the state in my determination to ensure that the menace of illegal mining in the state is curbed,” he said.

NAN also reports that the committee is headed by Mr Otu Archibong while Mr Mayowa Omosebi, Federal Mines Officer in charge of Cross River serves as committee secretary. (NAN)

By Christian Njoku