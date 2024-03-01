Otti’s wife distributes rice, other items to PWDs

The Wife of Abia Governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti, on Thursday, distributed 600 bags of 50kg rice, 1,000 kegs of 2.5 litres of groundnut oil and cash to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the state.

In a speech at the event in Umuahia, Otti said that the gesture was a demonstration of her commitment toward supporting PWDs to assist them navigate over the economic challenges facing the country.

She affirmed her determination to continue to provide support and opportunities for vulnerable persons, adding that the palliative support programme would lead to more positive developments in future.

“There are a lot of interventions from the Federal Government, like the NG-cares.

“I know that members of your community might not have fully benefitted from them, we are going to work assiduously to ensure that you are included in these interventions,” she said.

Otti said that she was delighted to see the efforts made by most members of the disabled community to harness their exceptional abilities and become self-reliant, despite facing some challenges.

She assured the PWDs of government’s resolve to provide support and opportunities for self-reliance that could make a significant difference in their lives.

She appealed to philanthropists and good-spirited individuals to support government’s efforts toward improving the welfare of PWDs.

In a remark, the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mr Nwobilor Ananaba, said that the State Government had created various platforms that could be used to improve the welfare of PWDs in Abia.

Ananaba, represented by Mr James Agomuo, said that the government prioritised the interest of PWDs.

He said that the government had interest in ensuring that they received equal opportunities as their counterparts to become empowered and impact the society positively.

In separate speeches, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Disability Matters, Mr David Anyaele, and the State Chairman of Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities, Mr Wisdom Kalu, thanked Otti for her kind gesture.

They commended her for her dedication to ensuring equal participation in government for people with disabilities and removing barriers to foster inclusivity in government programmes.

In an interview with newsmen, Otti said that she had embarked on data capturing for PWDs to enable her to have relevant data for providing interventions that meet their exact needs.

She said the data capturing exercise would be used to collate things like names, bank details and other vital information.

“Also, beyond giving the palliative, these people need other forms of help that would meet their needs, especially for those that need assistance to improve their means of livelihood to be self-reliant,” Otti further said. (NAN)(

