Otti vows to expand all roads leading into Abia

By Hilary Akalugwu

Chief Mike Onyeze, Zonal Chairman of People Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, says the party will reach out to Sen Chukwuka Utazi to return to the party.

Onyeze said this in Nsukka on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to Utazi’s resignation from the PDP.

He said that from the letter of Utazi to his ward chairman containing his resignation, he might had some grievances against the party.

The Zonal Chairman said that the party would reach out to Utazi and see if the grievances would be resolved.

“Utazi may have grievances for taking the decision to leave the party he belonged to since 1998.

“The party will reach out to him, to see if the griveances will be resolved, so that he will withdraw the resignation letter.

“In every organisation, even among family members there is always misunderstandings at one time or the other but after discussion, most misunderstandings are resolved amicably,” he said.

Utazi, the immediate past Senator that represented Enugu North Senatorial District, in a letter dated October 25,

addressed to Chief Rob Ezeagu, the Chairman of PDP in his Nkpologu Ward, Uzo Uwani LGA resigned his membership.

Utazi, who represented the district from 2015-2023, said that he was leaving the party because the ideals that attracted him to the party in 1998 have since receded into oblivion.

“I have no option than to leave and find another party that will afford me with ample opportunity to operate maximally and contribute to national development,” Utazi.

“Thanks for your understanding and cooperation so far,” Utazi said in the letter.

When contacted, Utazi confirmed he wrote a letter to Ezeagu who is Chairman of PDP Nkpologu ward, to inform him that he was no longer a member of PDP.

” In 1998 when I entered the party, it was through my ward in Nkpologu, that is why I wrote the chairman of the ward that I am leaving the party (PDP).

“I also copied this my letter of leaving the party, to PDP National Headquarters Abuja.

“For now l have not joined any other political party, when l do that I will let the public know,” he said. (NAN)

By Ijendu Iheaka

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has vowed to expand and improve the outlook of all roads leading into the state in order to mark it out from its neighbours.

The governor made the promise on Sunday in Aba while inaugurating Udeagbala Road alongside two others namely, Umuimo Road and Old Express Road all in Aba, Abia.

The governor thanked the people of Umueze for supporting the work and Craneburg Construction Limited for the high quality work done on the road.

He urged the company to speedily deliver the Osaa Road in Umuahia with quality before moving to OnuImo Road which leads to Abia’s boundary with Imo state.

“Every entry point into Abia will look different; be it Owerrinta, OnuImo, Umudike, or Njeghese near Onitcha Ngwa, anywhere you are approaching Abia from, once you enter Abia, you will know that you have entered Abia,’’ he said.

Otti said the government team sat with the contractor and redesigned Udeagbala road to strengthen the quality of the road.

The Commissioner for Works, Mr Otumchere Otti, earlier said the completion of the three roads in Aba was another milestone in the governor’s administration.

He said Otti had seven weeks ago inaugurated Cemetery Road phase 1, Emelogu and Shalom Roads with high quality and thanked the governor for giving him the opportunity to help change Abia’s status.

The commissioner said the roads had drainage systems to discharge water into Aba River and was also fitted with street lights.

He called on the road users and persons living nearby to use wisely to ensure they did not jeopardise their serviceability.

A trader whose stall is situated at Udeagbala / Umuamaocha Road junction, Mr Ahamefula Amuta, said the traders were happy that the governor considered their plight and rehabilitated the road.

He said that they were under siege by runoff water whenever it rained around the area before the road was rehabilitated.

Amuta thanked the governor for his efforts at making Aba better and urged the government to insert a culvert on the Udeagbala Road between the Anglican Church and the market square.

He said doing so would save the road from failing soon.(NAN)

