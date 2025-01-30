Otti inaugurates Christian, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards

Alex Otti of Abia on Thursday inaugurated the members of Abia State Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, charging them to live up to expectations.

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia on Thursday inaugurated the members of Abia State Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, charging them to live up to expectations.

Speaking during the ceremony in Umuahia, Otti said that the members of the board were appointed strictly by merit.

He said that his administration upheld the principle of diligence and commitment to duty.

The governor urged the members of the boards to deploy their wealth of experience in delivering the objectives for setting up the boards.

“Anyone on the board is deserving of the appointment and all of you have distinguished yourselves in the service of God and humanity.

”In the new Abia, when you get an appointment, it is all about work and performance. We have no doubt that you will not disappoint us,” he said.

Responding, the Chairman, Abia State Christian Pilgrims Welfare, Dr Emmanuel Agomuo, thanked the government for the opportunity to serve the people of Abia.

“I thank the government for finding us fit to serve and I want to promise you that we will not disappoint you,” Agomuo said.

Also, the Chairman of Abia State Muslim Pilgrims Board, Sheik Ali Ukiwo, thanked the government and prayed Allah to grant the governor good health and prosperity.

The members of the State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board included Dr Chimezie Elekwa, Prof. Mosy Madugba; Mr Ojo Uduma; Mr Manasses Okere; Dr Udo Nmeregini and Dr Uma Onwunta.

Others are Mr Uche Nwokeohuru, Mr Gabriel Kalu, Mr Ugochukwu Chimereze and Dr Chioma Ibezim.

The members of the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board are Mr Musa Iro, Mr Yusuf Ukaegbu; Mr Nwakanma Igwe; Mr Bashir Idris; Mr Usmar Tukur and Mr Adamu Audi.

Others are Mr Okikiade Yusuf, Mr Said Umar, Mrs Azeezat Jimoh and Mrs Hadiza Pepe. (NAN)