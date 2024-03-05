Otti denies plans to expose Governors as thieves

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has denied social media report that he was boasting of shocking Nigerians with his plans to expose Governors as thieves.

By Chimezie Godfrey

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma on Tuesday.

Otti who lamented the continuous circulation of the report described the purveyors of the false information as merchants of disinformation who are desirous of creating disaffection in the polity.

He stated,”Our attention has been drawn to a mischievous post circulating on the social media claiming that the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, was boasting of shocking Nigerians with his plans and exposing Governors as thieves.

“Just a few days ago, these same merchants of disinformation who are desirous of creating disaffection in the polity had put out a widely shared report captioned “

Breaking News: Governor Alex Otti Sues Nigerian Government And Tinubu At ICC for Refusal To Open Seaport And Direct Flight To International Countries In Abia”.

He added,”Ordinarily, we would have ignored these half-baked reports since we know from where they are coming, but we thought we should respond to them to ensure that unsuspecting members of the public are not misled.

“Let it be known that the Governor never made and will never make such statements. Governor Otti holds all the Governors in very high esteem. Some of the Governors have been closely associated with him in his previous life as a technocrat.

“We therefore call on all men and women of goodwill to ignore this tissue of lies being peddled by hired urchins of failed politicians.”