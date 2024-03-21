Otti commissions 30-km Arochukwu-Ndiokereke-Okobo-Ozuabam Road for rehabilitation

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia, on Wednesday, formally commissioned the 30-kilometer Arochukwu-Ndiokereke-Okobo-Ozuabam Road for rehabilitation.

In a speech at the ceremony held at Amuvi, Arochukwu Local Government Area (LGA), Otti said that the project indicated government’s commitment to improving the living condition of the citizens.

He said that the State Government was intentional about rehabilitating the economically viable roads in the various rural communities and urban centres of the state.

He said that the government had resolved to remove any impediments that could limit the capacity of individuals and businesses to function at their fullest potential in the state.

“As a government that made a covenant to bring succour to the people after many years of frustrations, we knew that road construction, rehabilitation and maintenance must be made major priorities long before we took our oath of office.

“Starting with some of the most strategic roads in Aba and Umuahia, we are now expanding the scope to cover roads that connect our agricultural zones to the urban areas.

“This is to boost the state’s agricultural output and expand our economic corridors to create jobs for thousands of our young people, while taming rural-urban migration,” the governor said.

He further said that over 30 road projects were simultaneously being executed in the state.

According to him, this is a testament of government’s determination to expand the frontiers of economic and social opportunities in the state.

Otti said that the government had painstakingly chosen civil engineering firms with excellent track records in project execution.

“Our most important consideration is to extract commensurate value for every kobo of taxpayers’ money spent,” he said.

He said that it was expected that the project would be completed in about 12 months and revive the agricultural and allied business ecosystem within several communities in Arochukwu and Ohafia LGAs.

He further said that the road would open an expanded economic window for people interested in taking advantage of the investment opportunities that abound in the “New Abia.

The Commissioner for Works, Mr Otumchere Oti, said that the project would put an end to the old adage, which says that “there is no short route to Aro”.

Oti described the project as an opportunity for the government to transform and revitalise the economy of the area.

He said that the design specifications of the project indicated that “the road would be built to have a carriageway width of 7.3 meters with 1.5meter wide asphaltic concrete shoulders”.

The commissioner said, “The pavement consiste of 200 millimeter thick approved soft base material, 200 millimeter thick stone base, 60 millimeter thick asphaltic concrete binder course and 40 millimeter thick asphaltic concrete wearing course.”

He also said that culverts and drains would be provided at critical locations and streetlights at built up areas.

In separate speeches, the Chairman of Abia Traditional Ruler Council, Eze Linus Mba, and the Traditional Ruler of Arochukwu Kingdom, Eze Eberechukwu Oji, described the project as a welcome development.

They said that the terrible state of the road had caused the people untold hardship and expressed the hope that it would be delivered in record time.

Also, the Majority Leader of the Abia House of Assembly, Mr Uchenna Okoro-Kalu, and the Transition Committee Chairman of Arochukwu LGA, Chief Joe Ezearo, expressed delight over the commencement of the project.

They said that the road would positively impact the lives of the people and further boost their confidence in the present administration.

Earlier, Mr Musa Moussa, the Chairman of Geld Construction Limited, thanked the government for its confidence in the company.

Moussa further said: “We appreciate the host community for their warm reception and promise to deliver a very high quality job before the record time.” (NAN)

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom