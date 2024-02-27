Otti, Abia indigenes, eulogise new Supreme Court Justice Uwa

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia State has attributed the elevation of Justice Chidiebere Uwa as Justice of the Supreme Court to her sterling performance and qualities in the discharge of her responsibilities.

Otti said this at a dinner in honour of Uwa in Abuja.

The event was organised by “Ama-Ala Abia”, a socio cultural group of Abia indigenes based in Abuja.

Otti, represented by the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna, said her delivery of judgments over the years spoke volume of her pedigree.

He said Uwa stood tall and fearless in the discharge of her responsibilities by delivering landmark judgments on education, money laundering, human rights and election litigations, among others.

According to the governor, she is the first female Court of Appeal judge from Abia State.

He said the Nigerian Law reports had showed that the new supreme court justice made her marks in the judiciary.

The Abia governor wished her an impactful tenure at the apex court.

Prof. Paul Ananaba, the Chairman of the event, thanked the organisers for putting up the event in honour of the new Justice .

Ananaba said she was the second Abia indigene to be elevated as Justice of the Supreme Court and the first female.

He said that Uwa’s elevation to the apex court was hinged on her competence, hard work, integrity and character.

He expressed joy that her elevation would further add value to judgement emanating from the apex court.

He expressed optimism that judgments from her contributions at the Supreme Court would not only be cited in Nigeria but also be referenced outside the country.

Ananaba challenged practitioners of the legal profession to be committed to the discharge of their duties, saying that they could get to the peak of the legal profession.

He prayed that God would give the new Supreme Court justice the wisdom and strength to discharge her duties.

Uwa thanked the organisers for their roles toward the success of the event to celebrate her elevation to the apex court.

She prayed for God’s blessings upon the country and the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event attracted some Appeal Court Judges, former lawmakers, and other stakeholders from Abia.(NAN)

By Kingsley Okoye