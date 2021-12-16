OTL Africa Downstream Week gets new advisory board

A new advisory board made up of eminent oil and gas industry professionals has been constituted for the Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) Africa Petroleum Downstream Week.

Dr Emeka Akabogu, Chairman, OTL Downstream Development in Africa Ltd., made the announcement in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos.

He said the new advisory board members are: Mr Tunji Oyebanji (Chairman), Mr Ian Brown, Mrs Sheila Abiemo , Mr Mumuni Dagazau and Mr Clement Isong.

Akabogu said the new advisory board would be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2022.

“We are pleased to announce the constitution of a new advisory board for our flagship initiative, the OTL Africa Downstream Week.

“With rapid changes sweeping through downstream energy markets, it is fitting that a diverse complement of experienced industry advisors is poised to guide the strategic direction of the OTL initiative going forward.

“The reconstituted advisory board is made up of eminent, long-standing industry professionals with extensive experience and deep industry knowledge,” Akabogu said.

According to him, their appointments will be crucial towards the continued success of the OTL Africa Downstream Week.

He said Oyebanji would be taking over as the board chairman from Dr Reginald Stanley, who had led the Advisory Board with commitment and passion since 2015, and who now transits to become a patron of the board.

“The annual OTL Africa Downstream Week is the continent’s leading business forum for market insights, business development and policy analysis in the African downstream petroleum value-chain.

“It is organised in collaboration with key partners in government and the industry,” he said. (NAN)

