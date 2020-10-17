Otedola Bridge Explosion: NNPC commiserates with victims, Lagos Govt

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has commiserated with the Government and people of Lagos State and especially the victims over the unfortunate tanker explosion which occurred on the Otedola Bridge, in Lagos, in the early hours of Saturday.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident occurred when a container truck loaded with fabric experienced a brake failure and collided with a 33,000ltrs fuel tanker loaded with Premium motor spirit (PMS), belonging to a downstream operator, the impact of which resulted in the fire outbreak.

A press release by the Corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that while the Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari commiserates with the victims, the Lagos State Government and Lagosians in general, he feels particularly sad about the re-occurrence of these events which could have been avoided.

The GMD admonished motorists and downstream operators to continue to ensure strict adherence to safety rules and regulations in order to avoid these unfortunate incidents that always lead to loss of lives and property.