Osun workers salute Gov. Adeleke for approving payment of salary arrears 

by Olajide Idowu

The Joint Labour Movement of Osun has commended Gov. Ademola Adeleke for approving the payment of workers half salary arrears as well as payment of backlogs of pensions to retirees.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairmen of the NLC in Osun, Mr Jacob Adekomi, that of the Trade Union Congress, Mr Adekola Adebowale and Mr Lasun Akindele, chairman, Joint Negotiating Committee in Osogbo.

The chairmen described the governor’s gesture as unprecedented.

“The Joint Labour Movement appreciates the kind gesture of Gov. Adeleke in approving welfare packages for workers and retirees on Jan. 31.

“The payment of salary arrears, contributory pensions, half salary arrears, cash backing of promotion exercises and most importantly outstanding deductions will boost the morale of public servants and renew hope in retired officers.

“The Labour Movement on behalf of workers and retirees pledge our continued loyalty and support to your good government for this act of kindness.

“It which will definitely serve as a veritable drive for increased productivity by our dutiful members,’’ the statement read.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Adeleke, through a circular issued by the Head of Service, approved the payment of arrears of half salaries for January, 2016.

The circular also conveyed approval for the payment of arrears of half salaries once in a quarter, beginning with the second quarter of 2023. It approved monthly payment of arrears of half salaries to contributory pensioners (state and local governments) who have not received their bonds, with effect from February 2023.

It equally approved the payment of four months outstanding deductions – May and June of 2019, of February 2020 and of October 2022.

Payment begins immediately for May 2019 deductions, while the other three months deductions would be paid at once per quarter.

Cash backing would also be provided for payment of promotion exercises of 2019 to 2022. (NAN)