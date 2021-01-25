Osun workers comply with govt. directive on COVID-19

Workers in the Osun civil service on Grade Levels 12 and below, on Monday stayed away from offices and their duty posts in compliance with the state government directive on Coronavirus (Covid-19). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Secretary to the State Government, Mr Wole Oyebamiji, in a statement on Jan. 21, had directed civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below to work from home.

According to Oyebamiji, the order takes effective from Jan. 25, to minimise the spread of COVID-19 in the state. He also stated that teachers, health personnel and others on essential services irrespective of grade, were exempted from the directive. Also, that there would be a dusk-to-dawn curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00a.m every day. NAN correspondent who visited the state secretariat at Abere, reports that the workers in the state ministry operated from home as directed by the government.

The same scenario also played out at the state House of Assembly in Osogbo, as affected workers were not present at the complex. A protocol officer who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the assembly was originally scheduled to resume session on Tuesday. He noted that the resumption was to be after four weeks recess, saying, “But with the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the state, it is uncertain when the house will resume plenary’’.

The officer said about 75 per cent of the workforces at the assembly were below Grade Level 12. He added that even if the assembly resumed, it would be difficult to have smooth operation due renovation work going on in the complex. (NAN)