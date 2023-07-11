Osun Water Works under Rehabilitation, Osun Government Responds to Stakeholders 

The Osun state government is already rehabilitating water works in major towns of the state while the 332 boreholes are emergency intervention projects to address acute water shortage in the State.

Responding to several issues raised by some stakeholders, the government through a statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, noted that rehabilitation of water works at Ede, Iwo, Osogbo, Ekende and others are already ongoing.

Governor Adeleke adopted two approaches namely the short term interventions which are the boreholes and the medium, and long term interventions which include the rehabilitation of water works. Both are ongoing simultaneously.

Across the 332 political wards in Osun, our people are accessing water supplies which according to global standards is expected to serve two million people.

On commissioners’ nominees, Governor Adeleke is deeply pro- women and quite gender-sensitive. It is too early to judge the administration on gender and affirmative action as less than 10 percent of statutory appointments have been made.

On Ipade Imole, the public is reassured that the public accountability platform will hold. Preparation has reached an advanced stage. Representatives of all critical stakeholders will be invited. Very soon, invitations will go out for this quarterly event.

On recent developments at Osogbo, the Government appreciates his Royal Majesty, the Ataoja of Osogbo; the Grand Chief Imam of Osogbo Land; the leadership of Osogbo Progressive Union and eminent sons and daughters of the capital city who visited and tendered apologies for what happened at the Osogbo Eid prayer ground.

Governor Adeleke reaffirms his resolve to continue to address developmental questions affecting the capital city and other towns and villages in the state.

The government also emphasizes its open door policy and its receptiveness to ideas and Innovations to take the state to greater heights.

