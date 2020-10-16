Osun United to resume training on Sunday

The management of Osun United Football Club of Osogbo says the club will begin full preparation for the 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL) season on Sunday.

Tajudeen Amodu, the club’s Media Officer, in a statement on Thursday said the move followed Federal Government’s announcement of the lifting of its ban on contact sports.

“The decision is as a result of the announcement by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, in conjunction with Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, that contact sports should resume,” he said.

Amodu said the club had directed all the club players to report to camp on Sunday as full training would begin on Monday at the Osogbo Township Stadium.